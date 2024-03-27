Vietnamese Air Carriers Asked To Develop Plans To Make Up For Jet Shortage
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked air carriers to draw up plans to make up for the shortage of jets, especially in peak periods such as upcoming national holidays in April, May and summer holidays, Vietnam news Agency reported Wednesday.
Airlines have been told to announce adjustments of flight schedules daily and keep passengers updated.
The aviation regulator said the reduced number of aircraft in operation will affect the air transport load this year.
According to the country's Ministry of Transport, Vietnam's aircraft fleet in operation has dropped by 25 percent, from 223 in 2023 to 173 in the first quarter of this year due to the restructuring of some airlines' fleet and flight networks, coupled with the recall of PW1100 engines by Pratt & Whitney for repair.
