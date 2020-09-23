UrduPoint.com
Vietnam's Court Jails 20 People For Terrorism Over 2018 Police Station Blast - Reports

A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday sentenced 20 people to various prison terms on terrorism-related charges for their involvement in a police station bombing in 2018, media reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday sentenced 20 people to various prison terms on terrorism-related charges for their involvement in a police station bombing in 2018, media reported.

According to Vnexpress newspaper, Nguyen Khanh, the mastermind of the attack, was sentenced to 24 years in prison for terrorism and illegal manufacturing, possession and purchase of explosives. Two of his closest associates were sentenced to 18 years in prison each and three more members of the group were sentenced to 17 years in prison each.

Other 14 defendants were sentenced to 2-12 years in prison. All of them were also fined $432 each and sentenced to house arrest for 3-5 years after serving their sentences, the publication said.

In June 2018, two blasts hit a police station in Ho Chi Minh City injuring three people and causing extensive property damage.

Nguyen Khanh, as prosecutors believe, is a member of Canada-based Trieu Dai Viet, or Viet Dynasty group, which opposes the Vietnamese government. The current head of the organization, Ngo Van Hoang Hung, 68 fled Vietnam in 1979. He was sentenced to death by a Vietnamese court on charges of conspiracy to overthrow the government back that same year, however later the sentence was reduced to life imprisonment.

