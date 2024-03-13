Wales Recall North For Six Nations Wooden Spoon Decider With Italy
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) George North has been recalled to the Wales team for Saturday's Six Nations wooden-spoon decider against Italy.
North, who was omitted from the starting line-up beaten 45-24 by France, replaces Joe Roberts, with his fellow centre Nick Tompkins returning instead of Owen Watkin.
Two other changes are in the pack, where Harlequins prop Dillon Lewis is preferred to Keiron Assiratti and Cardiff flanker Alex Mann packs down alongside back-row colleagues Tommy Reffell and Aaron Wainwright.
Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins, who featured at blindside flanker against France, returns to the second-row alongside Adam Beard, with Will Rowlands dropping to the bench.
Teams (15-1)
Wales
Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Alex Mann, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Dillon Lewis, Elliot Dee, Gareth Thomas
Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Harri O'Connor, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
China hopes India will jointly work to find solution to border issue: Wang Wenbin14 minutes ago
-
What's included in the new EU law on AI14 minutes ago
-
Rwanda court upholds election ban on opposition politician24 minutes ago
-
Pro-Kyiv militias urge civilians to flee Russian border cities44 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US54 minutes ago
-
Arrest after Coptic monks killed in South Africa1 hour ago
-
Attack on Navalny ally Volkov likely 'organised by Russia': Lithuania1 hour ago
-
Charles de Gaulle's son dies aged 102: family1 hour ago
-
Denmark says spending boost will surpass NATO target1 hour ago
-
Water cuts add to frustrations ahead of S.Africa vote2 hours ago
-
Top French school head resigns, accused of domestic violence2 hours ago
-
China warns proposed TikTok ban will 'come back to bite' US2 hours ago