Wales Recall North For Six Nations Wooden Spoon Decider With Italy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) George North has been recalled to the Wales team for Saturday's Six Nations wooden-spoon decider against Italy.

North, who was omitted from the starting line-up beaten 45-24 by France, replaces Joe Roberts, with his fellow centre Nick Tompkins returning instead of Owen Watkin.

Two other changes are in the pack, where Harlequins prop Dillon Lewis is preferred to Keiron Assiratti and Cardiff flanker Alex Mann packs down alongside back-row colleagues Tommy Reffell and Aaron Wainwright.

Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins, who featured at blindside flanker against France, returns to the second-row alongside Adam Beard, with Will Rowlands dropping to the bench.

Teams (15-1)

Wales

Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Alex Mann, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Dillon Lewis, Elliot Dee, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Harri O'Connor, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

