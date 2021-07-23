UrduPoint.com
West Trying To Create Instability Belt Around Russia - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:50 PM

West Trying to Create Instability Belt Around Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The West is trying to form a belt of instability around Russia, using Belarus and Moldova in particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Naturally, they descend to outright fakes. All this must be taken into account. They are trying to form a belt of instability around us, forcing our closest neighbors, our brotherly peoples to make a choice 'either you are with the West, or you are with the Russian Federation.' They want to master the territory around our country both militarily and economically and to surround us with a sanitary cordon," Lavrov said at an online conference hosted by the United Russia political party.

Exactly this policy was used in Ukraine, and in the recent months, the West tried to "test" color revolution methods in Belarus, with the United States and the EU countries also launching a "geopolitical struggle" for Moldova, Lavrov recalled.

"Now our Western colleagues are trying to expand their presence, including the military one along the perimeter of our borders, including Central Asia and Transcaucasus," Lavrov added.

