Western Propaganda Full Of Fakes Aimed At Discrediting Russian Weapons - Rosoboronexport

Published May 20, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Western propaganda is full of fakes aimed at discrediting Russian weapons, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the HeliRussia exhibition.

"Now the internet and foreign media are teeming with fakes. The US and Western propaganda machines against Russia are working at full capacity to discredit our country, the army, our military equipment. Attempts are being made to oust Russia from the arms market, declaring to our partners about the allegedly low combat capabilities of Russian weapons," Mikheev said.

In the media war, the one who tells the truth always loses, since he is limited by it, and a liar can say whatever he wants, Rosoboronexport chief noted.

"This is what we are seeing now. If the enemy has nothing to boast about, he starts to engage in fakes. But we know the truth: our military equipment, ground, combat aircraft and helicopters, air defense systems and other systems are reliable, powerful, combat-ready. They confidently confirm the characteristics inherent in them," Mikheev added.

