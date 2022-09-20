UrduPoint.com

White House Says Monitoring Reports That Migrants Flown To Biden's Home State Delaware

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 11:31 PM

White House Says Monitoring Reports That Migrants Flown to Biden's Home State Delaware

The Biden administration is tracking reports about migrants being flown from Texas to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Biden administration is tracking reports about migrants being flown from Texas to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"Yes, we have received word of the flights," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome at these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly behind the move to send a plane with migrants to an airport near Biden's' vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

Jean-Pierre characterized the move by DeSantis as being a political stunt.

Biden said in response that the Florida governor should come visit Delaware because of its beautiful beaches.

Republican-run states, including Florida and Texas, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration's lax border and immigration policy by transporting migrants to the so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions." Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to New York City, Washington and Chicago.

Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.

Related Topics

Governor Washington White House Visit Rehoboth Chicago New York Florida United States October Border From Million Airport

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill Ordering Biden to Pursue Corr ..

US House Passes Bill Ordering Biden to Pursue Corruption, Human Rights Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago
 Head of German Saxony-Anhalt Criticizes Plans of A ..

Head of German Saxony-Anhalt Criticizes Plans of AfD Lawmakers to Visit Russia - ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's growing IT sector opens up new opportun ..

Pakistan's growing IT sector opens up new opportunities for tech platforms: Bila ..

3 minutes ago
 Direct Flights May Restore Tourist Flow From Russi ..

Direct Flights May Restore Tourist Flow From Russia to Tanzania - Travel Authori ..

3 minutes ago
 Twelve Illegal Migrants Arrested at US Southern Bo ..

Twelve Illegal Migrants Arrested at US Southern Border in August on Terror Watch ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada's Province of Saskatchewan to Invest $5.6Ml ..

Canada's Province of Saskatchewan to Invest $5.6Mln in Rare Minerals - Prairies ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.