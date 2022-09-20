(@FahadShabbir)

The Biden administration is tracking reports about migrants being flown from Texas to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

"Yes, we have received word of the flights," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome at these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly behind the move to send a plane with migrants to an airport near Biden's' vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

Jean-Pierre characterized the move by DeSantis as being a political stunt.

Biden said in response that the Florida governor should come visit Delaware because of its beautiful beaches.

Republican-run states, including Florida and Texas, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration's lax border and immigration policy by transporting migrants to the so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions." Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to New York City, Washington and Chicago.

Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.