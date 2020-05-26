WHO Has No Date for Mission to Look Into COVID-19 Origins in China - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has no fixed date for sending a scientific mission to China to research origins of COVID-19, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the health emergencies program, said on Monday.

On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing was open to working with the international scientific community, led by the WHO, in identifying the source of the virus.

"We've been in discussions day-to-day with our colleagues in China about putting together the necessary scientific inquiries into the origin of the virus .

.. I think we will be very pleased to continue those discussions. I don't believe there's a date yet for a scientific mission, but we will be looking forward to doing that as soon as possible and with the right mix of scientific experts from multinational perspective to join such a team," Ryan said during a briefing.

COVID-19 was originally reported in the Chinese province of Hubei, making China the first country to face the current global epidemic.