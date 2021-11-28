WHO Says No Need for Panic Over Omicron Coronavirus Strain - Representative in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) There are no reasons for panic regarding the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Saturday.

"It seems to me that there should be no panic, as we do not know yet...

if this virus bypasses a vaccine, how much it will decrease effectiveness of any vaccine - we do not know this, at the moment," Vujnovic told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

The official added that "of course, Africa does not have enough vaccine shots, even though the South African Republic produces vaccine."

However, Vujnovic assumed that the Omicron variant might be more contagious than other strains.