Why Gaza Truce Talks Are At An 'impasse'
Published April 11, 2024
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) They set themselves a 48-hour deadline earlier this week, but on Thursday neither Hamas nor Israel had shown any signs of agreeing to a truce in Gaza despite pressure from international mediators.
The United States, Egypt and Qatar put together a framework for a deal that would include a halt in fighting for six weeks and the exchange of about 40 hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
It would also see increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and many displaced people returning to their homes.
The proposals ultimately aim to secure the release of all 129 hostages believed to still be alive in Gaza, along with the eventual exit of all Israeli troops.
But now "negotiations are at an impasse", said Hasni Abidi of the Geneva-based Centre for Studies and Research for the Arab and Mediterranean World.
However, no side has yet given up.
"Hamas is studying the offer... It has not responded yet," a Hamas spokesman in Doha, Hossam Badran, told AFP.
Hamas wants a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, which at this stage is unacceptable to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to "eliminate" all Hamas battalions.
He said four battalions continue to operate in Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas in southern Gaza, where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge.
Netanyahu has vowed to launch a ground invasion of Rafah, ignoring an international outcry against it, including from the United States, Israel's strongest ally.
