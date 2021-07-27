UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Schools Must Open As They Can Not Wait For Coronavirus Vaccines - UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:53 PM

World's Schools Must Open as They Can Not Wait for Coronavirus Vaccines - UN

In parts of the world where coronavirus vaccines are in short supply, schools should be the last institutions to close and the first to reopen because classrooms are not major sources of coronavirus contagion, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) In parts of the world where coronavirus vaccines are in short supply, schools should be the last institutions to close and the first to reopen because classrooms are not major sources of coronavirus contagion, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

"Reopening schools cannot wait for all teachers and students to be vaccinated. With the global vaccine shortages plaguing low and middle-income countries, vaccinating frontline workers and those most at risk of severe illness and death will remain a priority," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters.

Clear evidence shows that Primary and secondary schools are not primary drivers of coronavirus transmission, Elder added.

Elder cited data showing that in the Northern Hemisphere, more than 600 million primary and secondary students in areas not normally closed during the summer remain out of school.

In nearly half of nations in Asia and the Pacific, schools have been closed for more than 200 days during the pandemic, and schools remain on lockdown in 18 nations or territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, Elder said.

Related Topics

World United Nations All Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sweden charges Iranian for alleged 1988 'war crime ..

59 seconds ago

15 corona patients admitted in KTH ICU

1 minute ago

126 WASA disposal stations made fully operational

1 minute ago

Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region to V ..

6 minutes ago

KKH remains closed for all kind of vehicles from o ..

6 minutes ago

Special Corona Vaccination Drive successfully unde ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.