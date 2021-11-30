Xi Jinping sends congratulations on UN meeting marking International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to a meeting held by the United Nations to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to a meeting held by the United Nations to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In his message, Xi said the Palestinian question was the crux of the middle East issue, according to Xinhua news Agency.

A comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel, and common development of the Arab and Jewish nations accord with the common interests of Palestine and Israel, the long-term goal of regional stability, and the shared aspirations of all peace-loving and justice-upholding countries and nations, Xi said.

The settlement of the Palestinian issue must adhere to the right principles and direction, he noted, adding that the international community should uphold objectivity and justice, advocate tolerance and mutual understanding, and take the 30th anniversary of the Madrid Peace Conference as an opportunity to provide more support for the resumption of equal dialogue between Palestine and Israel on the basis of the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, the international community should continue to help the Palestinian people fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and effectively improve the economy, people's well-being and humanitarian situation in Palestine, Xi added.

China, he stressed, attached great importance to the Palestinian issue, and supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore the legitimate rights of their nation.

On the Palestinian question, China would always uphold fairness and justice, actively facilitate talks for peace, and continued to provide humanitarian, development, anti-pandemic and other assistance to the Palestinian side and support relevant UN efforts, he added.

China was a sincere friend of the Palestinian people, Xi said, adding that, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China would continue to work with the international community to make positive contributions to pushing for an early settlement of the Palestinian issue and achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East region.