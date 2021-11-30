UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulations On UN Meeting Marking International Day Of Solidarity With Palestinian People

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:13 PM

Xi Jinping sends congratulations on UN meeting marking International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to a meeting held by the United Nations to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to a meeting held by the United Nations to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In his message, Xi said the Palestinian question was the crux of the middle East issue, according to Xinhua news Agency.

A comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel, and common development of the Arab and Jewish nations accord with the common interests of Palestine and Israel, the long-term goal of regional stability, and the shared aspirations of all peace-loving and justice-upholding countries and nations, Xi said.

The settlement of the Palestinian issue must adhere to the right principles and direction, he noted, adding that the international community should uphold objectivity and justice, advocate tolerance and mutual understanding, and take the 30th anniversary of the Madrid Peace Conference as an opportunity to provide more support for the resumption of equal dialogue between Palestine and Israel on the basis of the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, the international community should continue to help the Palestinian people fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and effectively improve the economy, people's well-being and humanitarian situation in Palestine, Xi added.

China, he stressed, attached great importance to the Palestinian issue, and supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore the legitimate rights of their nation.

On the Palestinian question, China would always uphold fairness and justice, actively facilitate talks for peace, and continued to provide humanitarian, development, anti-pandemic and other assistance to the Palestinian side and support relevant UN efforts, he added.

China was a sincere friend of the Palestinian people, Xi said, adding that, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China would continue to work with the international community to make positive contributions to pushing for an early settlement of the Palestinian issue and achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East region.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine China Madrid Middle East Jew All Arab Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emi ..

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emirati literary achievements

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Spent About $25Mln on Aid to Refugees at Bor ..

Minsk Spent About $25Mln on Aid to Refugees at Border - Lukashenko

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders for reciting Darood-e-Ibrahi ..

Chief Minister orders for reciting Darood-e-Ibrahimi in schools

4 minutes ago
 Remains of 11 people found in mass grave in easter ..

Remains of 11 people found in mass grave in eastern Croatia

4 minutes ago
 Plastic materials exports witness record 40.86% in ..

Plastic materials exports witness record 40.86% increase

4 minutes ago
 PFA discards 3452kg tainted ketchup, mayonnaise

PFA discards 3452kg tainted ketchup, mayonnaise

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.