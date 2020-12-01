Yemen Conflict Death Toll Stands at 233,000, OCHA Says Calling For Immediate Ceasefire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The number of people who have died as a result of the ongoing internal conflict in Yemen has surpassed 230,000, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) informs.

"The conflict in Yemen has already claimed 233,000 lives. This staggering number is unacceptable," OCHA said on Twitter, adding in a video statement that "Yemen has reached a tipping point. A ceasefire is needed NOW."

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years.

A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

US President Donald Trump's administration has been preparing to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, meanwhile UN officials have been asking Washington to reconsider, fearing that the move could disrupt international humanitarian efforts and reverse progress toward reaching a peaceful settlement.

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis.