Yemeni Government Wants To Return To Separatist-Held Aden By Any Means - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Yemeni Government Wants to Return to Separatist-Held Aden by Any Means - Interior Minister

The internationally recognized Yemeni government is determined to return to the interim capital of Aden seized by the Southern separatists either peacefully of by war, Interior Minister Ahmed Maissari told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The internationally recognized Yemeni government is determined to return to the interim capital of Aden seized by the Southern separatists either peacefully of by war, Interior Minister Ahmed Maissari told Sputnik Wednesday.

In mid-August, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies from the government. The government took the city back but then lost control of it again.

"We will return back to Aden by peace. If they want a war, we will return back to Aden by war. The Yemeni army is ready and able [to do that]," Maissari told Sputnik.

The government does not want the STC to "pretend that they defend the south," the minister said.

Maissari added that the STC was "a political instrument" of the United Arab Emirates.

"We won't sit and come to the table with the so-called transitional council anyway, this thing that everyone understands and knows.

If the dialogue takes place, it will be with the United Arab Emirates under the supervision of Saudi Arabia," Maissari said.

Meanwhile, UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash expressed optimism about the meeting between the STC delegation and Yemen's government in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"We are looking forward with confidence and optimism to the success of the meeting in Jeddah between the government of Yemen and the STC to cooperate against the Houthi movement and double their efforts to confront them," Gargash tweeted on Wednesday.

Gargash added that the cooperation between the government and the STC was a priority.

Both the government and the STC are fighting the rebel Houthi movement, while the United Arab Emirates is part of a coalition of mostly regional states that back the government in its conflict with Houthis.

