Yerevan Appreciates US Efforts in Establishing Peace in South Caucasus - Pashinyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Armenia appreciates Washington's efforts in establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

Pashinyan sent a congratulatory telegram to US President Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day in the United States.

"We highly appreciate the position of the United States in supporting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and democracy of the Republic of Armenia, which was demonstrated in practice during the years 2021-2022. We also highly appreciate the efforts of the USA in the direction of establishing long-lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh," the telegram published on the prime minister's website read.

Pashinyan added that Yerevan remains committed to the peace agenda "for the sake of the inviolability of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia" and for the sake of the independence, sovereignty and long-term peaceful development of the region.

He described the bilateral relations between Yerevan and Washington as promising, especially in the areas of democratic reforms, strengthening the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

"I am happy to record that we have cooperation based on mutual trust between our governments, which gives an opportunity to effectively address the existing challenges and further strengthen the connection between our states and peoples," Pashinyan added.

He wrote that the US and its people have gone through a complicated process of state-building by uniting around the idea of independence, forming a clear vision of the democratic future and overcoming difficulties together.

"Continued US leadership in democracy contributes to the promotion of the fundamental values of freedom, equality, and inalienable human rights in many countries," the prime minister said.

In June, the US hosted Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks in Arlington, Virginia.