Young US Voters See Fewer Differences Between Republicans, Democrats Than Old Folks - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Younger Americans are less likely than older adults to see differences between US Republican and Democratic parties, and they are less likely to say that either party represents their interests, a PEW Research Center poll said.

"Roughly three-quarters of those ages 65 and older (77%) say there is a great deal of difference between the two major parties, compared with 64% of those ages 50 to 64, 53% of those 30 to 49 and 42% of those 18 to 29. This pattern holds within both the Democratic and Republican coalitions," a press release explaining the poll said on Tuesday.

Overall, younger adults in the United States are less likely than older adults to identify with a party - and more likely to identify as independents who lean toward one of the two major parties, the release also said.

The survey labeled one group as the "ambivalent right," which diverges from mainstream Republican orthodoxy on issues such as immigration, social issues and support for former President Donald Trump, the release added.

Another group, the "outsider left," holds liberal attitudes across a wide range of issues and overwhelmingly votes Democratic but are nevertheless lukewarm toward the Democratic Party, according to the release.