UrduPoint.com

Young US Voters See Fewer Differences Between Republicans, Democrats Than Old Folks - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:40 AM

Young US Voters See Fewer Differences Between Republicans, Democrats Than Old Folks - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Younger  Americans are less likely than older adults to see differences between US Republican and Democratic parties, and they are less likely to say that either party represents their interests, a PEW Research Center poll said.

"Roughly three-quarters of those ages 65 and older (77%) say there is a great deal of difference between the two major parties, compared with 64% of those ages 50 to 64, 53% of those 30 to 49 and 42% of those 18 to 29. This pattern holds within both the Democratic and Republican coalitions," a press release explaining the poll said on Tuesday.

The pattern holds for both the Democratic and Republican coalitions, the release said.

Overall, younger adults in the United States are less likely than older adults to identify with a party - and more likely to identify as independents who lean toward one of the two major parties, the release also said.

The survey labeled one group as the "ambivalent right," which diverges from mainstream Republican orthodoxy on issues such as immigration, social issues and support for former President Donald Trump, the release added.

Another group, the "outsider left," holds liberal attitudes across a wide range of issues and overwhelmingly votes Democratic but are nevertheless lukewarm toward the Democratic Party, according to the release.

Related Topics

Trump United States From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

3 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

4 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

4 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

4 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.