UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zeina Akar Becomes First Female Defense Minister In Lebanon's History

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 02:40 AM

Zeina Akar Becomes First Female Defense Minister in Lebanon's History

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Zeina Akar has become the first female Minister of Defense in Lebanon, where the presidency announced the formation of a new cabinet on Tuesday, amid nationwide anti-government protests.

Zeina Akar will also serve as Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister. The country's new cabinet includes a total of five women. The number of ministers has been reduced to 20.

There were 30 ministers in Saad Hariri's government, which resigned in late October of last year, amid large-scale anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.

After Hariri's government resigned, Lebanese President Michel Aoun appointed Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old professor at the American University of Beirut, as the new prime minister and tasked him with forming a new cabinet.

Diab's nomination at the end of last year was met with new protests, with some of the major political parties refusing to be part of the new government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Beirut Lebanon October Women Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Virus fears infect global markets

2 hours ago

DP World and Swissterminal enter strategic partner ..

3 hours ago

18 clubs from 9 Arab countries will compete in AWS ..

3 hours ago

IES 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago

UAE closely following EU's decision to apply new t ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.