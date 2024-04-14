Zelensky Urges United Global Response To Iran And Russia 'terror'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Tehran's strikes on Israel and urged a united global response to "terror" attacks by Russia and Iran.
"Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict," Zelensky wrote on X.
He added that "the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world".
Zelensky said "Ukraine condemns Iran's attack on Israel using Shahed drones and missiles".
Russia has used huge numbers of Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine and Zelensky linked Ukraine and Israel's experiences.
"We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same 'Shahed' drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes," he wrote.
Many in Ukraine have complained that Western support for Israel on Saturday was been more wide-reaching than support for Ukraine, citing international efforts to intercept missiles and drones.
Zelensky said that only "tangible assistance" can stop missiles and drones, adding a plea for the release of US war aid for Ukraine that has long been blocked by Congress.
"It is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America's allies at this critical time," he said.
