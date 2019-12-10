UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Says Demonstrations In Kiev Ahead Of Normandy Summit Gave Putin Upper Hand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:00 AM

Zelenskyy Says Demonstrations in Kiev Ahead of Normandy Summit Gave Putin Upper Hand

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that the demonstrations held in Kiev ahead of the Normandy Format summit in Paris became a "trump card" used by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the talks.

Demonstrations were staged in front of the presidential office in Kiev on the eve of the Monday Normandy talks between Zelenskyy, Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstrators were calling on the Ukrainian president "not to give up national interests."

"The Russian side had some arguments, they cited precisely these arguments in detail: someone is shouting, someone is against .

.. That is, this is a very complicated dialogue with very difficult people ... But it seems to me that these actions [of protest] are only a trump card and an argument, and certainly not for us, that the Russian president used today, " Zelenskyy said at a press briefing after a joint press conference held following the Normandy Format summit in Paris.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that protest actions such as the ones held in Kiev at the presidential office ahead of the Normandy talks make it "impossible" for him to work.

Nonetheless, Zelenskyy emphasized that it is the Ukrainian people's democratic right to hold demonstrations.

Related Topics

Protest Russia German Trump Paris Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

7 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

7 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

7 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

8 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

9 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.