Open Menu

Zimbabwean President Reshuffles Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Zimbabwean president reshuffles cabinet

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet, eight months after he appointed a new cabinet following his re-election in August last year.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya announced the cabinet reshuffle in a statement Wednesday and said the re-assignments and appointments took effect immediately.

Mnangagwa reassigned Winston Chitando as head of the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, removing him from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works where he has been replaced by Daniel Garwe, the former minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Zhemu Soda, former mines and mining development minister, is now the new minister for National Housing and Social Amenities.

Mnangagwa also appointed Musa Ncube as deputy minister of National Housing and Social Amenities and Headman Moyo as deputy minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

He moved Yeukai Simbanegavi from deputy minister of National Housing and Social Amenities to deputy minister of Energy and Power Development.

Related Topics

Moyo August From Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

20 minutes ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

41 minutes ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

14 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

14 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

15 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

15 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

15 hours ago

More Stories From World