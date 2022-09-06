ZNPP Shelling Qualified as Nuclear Terrorism by UN Criteria - Russian Security Council

Kiev's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant falls under the UN criteria as acts of nuclear terrorism, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022)

"Multiple shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant generally goes beyond the scope of adequate actions and, according to all the qualifying signs defined by the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism adopted within the framework of the UN, is precisely such an act," Kokov said.