Balochistan Govt Brings 69,670 Acres Barren Land Under Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Agriculture Department has brought 69,670 acres of barren land under cultivation to ensure food security by increasing agri production, said Director General Balochistan Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) Juma Khan Tareen on Wednesday.

Talking to APP he said that the government has distributed High yielding seeds of wheat, rice, oil seed, sunflower and sesame among the farmers on subsidized rate to improve the production quality and cultivate new variety of seeds.

He said that the government has installed as many as 246 green tunnels aimed at enhancing the production of offseason vegetables and fruits production in the province through tunnel farming.

Balochistan government had also constructed 878 Water Courses and 361 Water Storage Tanks to resolve water issues in agriculture sector.

He said that the government was striving to convert the tub-wells on solar energy and had solarized 162 farm Ponds in the province.

"In order to promote modern farming in the province, 150 green tunnel farms have been connected to solar energy to increase the agricultural production," he added.

