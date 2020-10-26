(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Bolivia is interested in Russia's agro-industrial and communications technologies and also seeks cooperation on gas and metallurgy, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Gas has always been a sector [of strategic cooperation], we are aware of Russia's potential in this area, and we also want ... to exchange technologies ... for example, agro-industrial and communications technologies and other technologies that Russia can provide," Arce said.

The president also noted that Bolivia would like to cooperate with Russia on the metal industry, noting that his country was only making its first steps in this sector.

According to Arce, Bolivia will be ready to discuss defense cooperation with Russia after tackling the economic problems.

"We are facing serious economic problems, we will prioritize resources that will bail Bolivia out of the economic crisis. Later, of course, we may enter such negotiations," Arce said.

In 2019, then-Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik that the country was interested in purchasing Russian weapons and was looking into the possibility to replace US T-33 jet trainers with some Russian planes.