DC Abbottabad Kicks Off "Plant For Pakistan" Drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of Federal and Provincial governments "Plant for Pakistan " observed in district Abbottabad where more than 100,000 saplings were planted in various parts of the district.

District government, forest department, the provincial government and civil society of Abbottabad cooperated for starting the plantation drive and planted in various different areas including Galyat, Thandyani, Banda Peer Khan, Qalandar Abad, Havelian, Lora, Bakot, Bandi Dhonda, Kalo Bandi, Meerpur Sajjikot and many others.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq while inaugurating the Plant for Pakistan drive planted a sapling at the Makazi Eid Ghah, he also underlined the need of plantation and said that forests are a huge source of oxygen and they also provide us a pollution-free environment.

DC further said that on the directives of district administration forest department is providing saplings to the health department, education, social welfare, and others to plant them in their respective areas, adding he said that the citizens can also collect the sapling to become a part of the plantation drive in the district.

It was reiterated that common people from every walk of life would be involved in the campaign in a bid to create awareness among them a sense of ownership towards the drive which would ensure committed participation and projected growth of the budding plantation, it was hoped.