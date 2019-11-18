UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Warned Of Action Over Burning Crops Remnants

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Farmers warned of action over burning crops remnants

Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Tayyab Tahir Monday said, the district government would take stern action against all those farmers who would cause smog by burning remnants of their crops

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Tayyab Tahir Monday said, the district government would take stern action against all those farmers who would cause smog by burning remnants of their crops.

Talking to the media, he said that the district government had already issued advisory for farmers to help control air pollution.

He said that a case had already been registered against some persons for setting fire to plastic bags and garbage near Kingra village.

Related Topics

Fire Pasrur Media All Government

Recent Stories

I'm not liberal-corrupt and nor hypocrite, says Bi ..

38 minutes ago

10 outlaws held; narcotics and weapons recovered i ..

1 minute ago

'Islamabad Eat' food festival witnesses a great tu ..

1 minute ago

PHA to ensure facilities for special persons at pa ..

1 minute ago

Three-day book fair opens at Women University

2 minutes ago

Uniform education curriculum at primary level from ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.