Farmers warned of action over burning crops remnants

Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Tayyab Tahir Monday said, the district government would take stern action against all those farmers who would cause smog by burning remnants of their crops

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Tayyab Tahir Monday said, the district government would take stern action against all those farmers who would cause smog by burning remnants of their crops.

Talking to the media, he said that the district government had already issued advisory for farmers to help control air pollution.

He said that a case had already been registered against some persons for setting fire to plastic bags and garbage near Kingra village.