Farmers Warned Of Action Over Burning Crops Remnants
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:00 PM
Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Tayyab Tahir Monday said, the district government would take stern action against all those farmers who would cause smog by burning remnants of their crops
Talking to the media, he said that the district government had already issued advisory for farmers to help control air pollution.
He said that a case had already been registered against some persons for setting fire to plastic bags and garbage near Kingra village.