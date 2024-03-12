Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Sajjad has said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country's economy and the provincial government will develop this sector on a priority basis according to the vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Sajjad has said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country's economy and the provincial government will develop this sector on a priority basis according to the vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The officers involved in agriculture must perform their services with seriousness and honesty, he directed that such agricultural projects should be prepared which have far-reaching effects as well as in accordance with the aspirations of the landlords, and benefit the farmers.

He expressed these views while presiding over the first review meeting related to the projects of the agriculture department. Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, CPO Agriculture, DGs of all sectors and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

The provincial minister was briefed on the ongoing development projects, especially ADP- 2023-24, AIP, Externally Aided Schemes, Prime Minister's Emergency Agriculture Program, World Bank Program, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Program, Gomal Zam Dam Project, Model Farm Services, Seeds Farm, Soil Conservation, In-Farm Water Management and Crops Reporting.

A detailed briefing was also given on various projects of service, agricultural extension and research and engineering.

Expressing keen interest in the briefing, the provincial minister directed the officers that the concerned officers should visit the districts and take measures to solve the problems of the landlords and special attention should be given to the development of agriculture in the merged districts.

He said that such projects should be included in the new ADP adding that a complaint cell will be established in the department and the process of punishment will be started by activating the monitoring system. He urged the officers to work as a team through mutual communication. He also directed to ensure transparency in development projects.

