First Shipment Of Imported Wheat Cleared After Port Inspection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The first vessel, YM Summit Majuro carrying about 60,804 metric tons of wheat from Ukraine had allowed to discharged after fulfilling the national and international quarantine regulations.

The shipment of imported wheat berthed at Karachi port on Wednesday afternoon as it was initially subjected to health examinations and other legalities by the concerned authorities.

A detail mandatory Quarantine Inspection was also conducted by the senior management of Ministry of National food Security and Research, says a press release issued here Thursday.

Director General, Department of Plant Protection (DPP) Dr Falak Naz along with senior quarantine experts have thoroughly examined the imported wheat in accordance with national and international quarantine regulations and allowed discharge of the vessel.

Earlier, Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam along with Secretary Ministry Omar Hamid Khan had informed about the efforts of government to immediately tackle the increasing wheat and flour prices.

The minister said that positive impact of imported wheat would help on reducing the prices of the commodities in local markets and its impact would be revealed instantly.

Meanwhile, the prices of wheat in Central Punjab markets have already been come down from Rs2,150 per 40 kg to Rs1,950. It was expected that with adequate import of wheat, the existing prices will further come down.

Transportation of imported wheat across the country will be started from Thursday as the second vessel of imported wheat by private sector will reach Karachi port on August 28.

Following the aforesaid shipments, seven more vessels reaching Karachi port with the interval of one week time. The Ministry of National Food Security was in close liaison with all concerned quarters to ensure availability logistics resources for timely supply of wheat to mills.

An undertaking has also been taken from the each importer, which bound them that the imported wheat would solely be used for immediate consumption purpose and to refrain them for selling it as seed.

Meanwhile, Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) was also making necessary arrangement for import of wheat by the public sector to strengthen the strategic wheat reserves of the country and avoid any wheat shortfall in future.

