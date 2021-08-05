Indus river in low-level flood at Chasma, Tunsa, and Guddu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River experiencing low-level flood at Chasma, Tunsa and Guddu, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said here on Thursday.

A spokesman of the authority mentioning a report on the latest water situation in reservoirs and rivers in the country said the water level in Tarbela Dam stood at 1532 feet while Tarbela Dam has 18 feet of water remaining to be filled.

The water level in Mangla Dam stood at 1196.05 feet, with a capacity to fill another 45.95 feet, the spokesman added.