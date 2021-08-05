UrduPoint.com

Indus River In Low-level Flood At Chasma, Tunsa, And Guddu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:26 PM

Indus river in low-level flood at Chasma, Tunsa, and Guddu

Indus River experiencing low-level flood at Chasma, Tunsa and Guddu, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River experiencing low-level flood at Chasma, Tunsa and Guddu, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said here on Thursday.

A spokesman of the authority mentioning a report on the latest water situation in reservoirs and rivers in the country said the water level in Tarbela Dam stood at 1532 feet while Tarbela Dam has 18 feet of water remaining to be filled.

The water level in Mangla Dam stood at 1196.05 feet, with a capacity to fill another 45.95 feet, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Flood Water WAPDA Dam

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Orders Closure of State Border - Report ..

Lukashenko Orders Closure of State Border - Reports

10 seconds ago
 Courts be approached for vacating stay orders: Mem ..

Courts be approached for vacating stay orders: Member Legal FBR

11 seconds ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' opens

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' opens

13 seconds ago
 Siege of IIOJK: Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal ..

Siege of IIOJK: Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal with pledge to continue freed ..

14 seconds ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.83 a barrel W ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.83 a barrel Wednesday

12 minutes ago
 Russia Records 23,120 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 23,120 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.