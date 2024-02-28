(@FahadShabbir)

Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) in collaboration with African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) Wednesday organized here international training workshop on 'Irrigation System and Water Management'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) in collaboration with African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) Wednesday organized here international training workshop on 'Irrigation System and Water Management'.

International participants from 10 Asian and African member countries including Pakistan are attending this training PROGRAMME, which would continue till March 7, said a press release.

The training programme was inaugurated by Secretary, Establishment Division, Inamullah Khan Dharejo as chief guest, while Additional Secretary, Establishment Division, Dr. Muhammad Nawaz, also present on the occasion.

Secretary General of AARDO, Dr. Naroj Nardeosingh, and the Assistant Secretary General, Rami Hamdallah joined the session virtually.

However, the ceremony was attended by members of diplomatic corps, including Abdulraheem Hasan, Deputy Head of Mission from Jordan Embassy and Ambassador M. Nyambura Kamau from Kenya High Commission, as well as distinguished guests belonging to various government departments and nation-building organizations.

In his inaugural address, Dharejo welcomed the participants from AARDO member countries and commended their efforts, especially Dr. Manoj Nardeosingh, for organizing the event in Pakistan.

He mentioned that with agriculture at our core, Pakistan faced water stress aggravated by climate change.

The government initiatives, including major dam projects like Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu, aimed to bolster irrigation systems.

He expressed his views that the collaboration promised valuable exchanges of experiences and best practices from across the AARDO countries.

Dharejo expressed a strong presumption that the training programme, complemented by in-house sessions and field visits, would provide profound insights to the participants and experts from the AARDO member countries.

He expressed gratitude to AARDO for its support and extended appreciation to the participants from member countries, hoping that they embarked on the journey to deepen their understanding of irrigation system and water management.

Welcoming the Chief Guest, AARDO Officials, delegates of the diplomatic corps and the training participants, Israr Mohammad Khan, Director General NCRD, appraised the participants about the performance and contribution of NCRD for the cause of rural development and poverty alleviation in Pakistan and other AARDO member countries through collaboration with AARDO.

He expressed his resolve that NCRD would continue its efforts for bringing improvement in irrigation system and water management.

In the end, he stated that NCRD would ensure conducive learning environment and comfortable stay for the participants of the training workshop.

It is pertinent to mention here that Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD), Islamabad is an apex training/capacity building institute of the country and an Attached Department of Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan.

It is also the Link Institution to work with an inter-governmental organization named African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO).

However, AARDO is responsible for promoting the cause of rural development and poverty alleviation in the 33 full and associate member countries of Asia and Africa.

Its headquarter is based at New Delhi, India. Of its six Regional Offices, the Regional Office for South & Central Asia is situated in Pakistan, at NCRD.

NCRD has been conducting collaborative training programmes with AARDO at NCRD since 2012 after it was declared its Centre of Excellence to conduct such capacity building programmes.

Once again this year, NCRD is conducting International Training Workshop on “Irrigation System and Water Management” in collaboration with AARDO at NCRD.