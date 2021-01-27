UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 43,00 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

IRSA releases 43,00 cusecs water

IRSA releases 43,00 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 43,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1469.80 feet, which was 77.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,500 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.15 feet, which was 134.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,100 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,300, 27,700 and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

