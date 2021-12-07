UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 88308 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:28 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 88308 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 35736 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 88308 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 35736 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.67 feet, which was 63.67 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17500 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was1138.85 feet, which was 88.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 7928 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51046, 49175 and 33055 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7508 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

