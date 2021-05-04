Poppy crop destroyed in Mohmand district

The police has destroyed poppy crop cultivated over 2030 kanals land in Prang Ghar and Ambar tehsils of Mohmand district during month of April and March this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The police has destroyed poppy crop cultivated over 2030 kanals land in Prang Ghar and Ambar tehsils of Mohmand district during month of April and March this year.

District Police Officer, DPO Mohmand Salahuddin Kundi said that search and strike operations were being carried out under the National Action Plan on a daily basis by special police forces against drug smugglers and criminals in which huge quantity of weapons were recovered.

He said poppy fields were destroyed during an operation conducted by the police department in several areas of Prang Ghar and Ambar tehsils.

He said that operation was conducted on intelligence based information that a number of farmers had cultivated poppy crop on their lands.

The DPO said that teams of police were sent to the area to convince the growers to destroy the crop voluntarily, however, poppy crop was destroyed in the action.

Talking about police performance in the month of March and April, he said that 182 accused wanted in serious crimes were arrested and been arrested and total 104 cases were registered in which 244 accused were charged for various crimes.

The DPO said that comprehensive strategy has been chalked out to take action against anti-social elements and ensure peace and order in the society.

He said that efforts being made to protect lives and properties of people and solving their problems through promoting community He said that 13 cases have been registered against drug smugglers , adding all avaliable resources were being utilized to protect youth from use of norcotics.

He lauded police role in creating awarness and implementation of Code-19 SOPs and providing security and monitoring of sasta bazars, adding number of people arrested for price hike and violating official prices of food commodities.

He said total seven police stations have been setup in various tehsils to facilitate people in registration of complaints in their respective areas instead of visiting district headquarters Ghalanai.