Punjab govt evolves plan to promote oilseed cultivation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) -:Punjab Agriculture department has evolved a comprehensive plan costing more than Rs 5 billion for the promotion of oilseed crops like sunflower, canola and sesame across Punjab.

Official sources told APP here on Friday that the government was making efforts for motivating the growers to cultivate maximum oil seed crop and decided to provide subsidy to the growers.

This will not only produce maximum edible oil but also lessen the import in the province, sources added.

The sources highlighted that presently only 34 percent edible oil was being produced within the country, while 66 percent was being imported for catering domestic needs and the government was spending huge foreign exchange on the import of edible oil each year.