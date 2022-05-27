Russia to Produce Almost Record Levels of Grain in 2022 - Agriculture Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian grain production in 2022 may significantly exceed last year's rates approaching the maximum level of over 130 million tonnes, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Russian grain production in 2022 may significantly exceed last year's rates approaching the maximum level of over 130 million tonnes, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

In 2021, Russia harvested 121.4 million tonnes of grain, including 75.94 million tonnes of wheat. The record harvest of 133.5 million tonnes was achieved in 2017, according to the Russian Agriculture Ministry.

"The grain harvest in Russia in 2022 can significantly exceed last year's results and reach the levels the president talked about, actually coming close to the maximum," Patrushev said.

He also noted that the country will retain its grain export quota mechanism next season, adding that grain exports from Russia could reach 50 million tonnes in 2022.

According to Patrushev, the current global situation is threatening Russia with new challenges, and all states must make operational decisions with this in mind.

"We are recording an increase in demand for basic food products and, first of all, for cereals, and this applies to many countries.

In addition, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization has been stressing the relevance of world hunger problems," he explained.

The minister added that Russia is ready to provide foreign partners with high-quality products to increase world food security.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's 2022 grain harvest could exceed 130 million tonnes, including 87 million tonnes of wheat, thus setting an all-time record.

World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains and derailed crops production in one of the largest gain producer in the world. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.