UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soil Analysis Must To Improve Soil Fertility In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

Soil analysis must to improve soil fertility in Multan

Agriculture experts advised farmers to get their soil samples analyzed from laboratories set up at district level and prepare land to get bumper yield

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) -:Agriculture experts advised farmers to get their soil samples analyzed from laboratories set up at district level and prepare land to get bumper yield.

According to agriculture experts here on Wednesday, soil analysis can unveil necessary information like salinity, crop access to Nitrogen, micronutrient including Potash, Zinc, Boron, presence of organic material, PH value of soil and availability of gypsum.

This information can help farmers apply only the needed quantity of fertilizers and micronutrient and adopt proper measures to get good production results.

Experts said farmers should collect samples from different parts of the field and then mix them to get a compound sample.

They said cotton farmers should dig down from zero to 30 cm deep and collect five to twenty five (25) samples from a cotton field and then mix all these to get a compound sample.

This compound sample, upon analysis, can give average fertility of the land.

Farmers should first prepare a map of the field showing all details prominently. Samples should be collected from spaces away from the road, trees, heaps of fertilizers and houses. Samples of saline areas should be collected separately.

After getting the samples analyzed, farmers should then consult agriculture officials and follow their guidelines to get good produce.

Related Topics

Agriculture Road Cotton All From

Recent Stories

Tecno’s new campaign has thrilled its audience o ..

4 minutes ago

'Ahsan adopted escape route instead of replying to ..

5 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam Unversity (QAU) Vice Chancellor, Dr M ..

21 seconds ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) trims forecast for In ..

5 minutes ago

Country to achieve bumper wheat crop during curren ..

23 seconds ago

North American free trade accord reborn

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.