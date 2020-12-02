UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:31 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 9,450 180 9,630 Equivalent 40 kgs 10,128 193 10,321

More Stories From Agriculture

