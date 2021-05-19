UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, China Hold Online Forum To Boost Agricultural Trade

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:05 PM

Ukraine, China hold online forum to boost agricultural trade

Industry leaders and business representatives from China and Ukraine gathered at an online forum Tuesday to discuss ways to further develop win-win cooperation in agricultural trade

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Industry leaders and business representatives from China and Ukraine gathered at an online forum Tuesday to discuss ways to further develop win-win cooperation in agricultural trade.

The forum, titled "Ukraine-China: The Future of Trade, Pulses, Grains, Oilseeds," was co-organized by the Community of Pulse Producers and Customers of Ukraine (SPPBU) and China Chamber of Commerce of Import/Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-products (CFNA).

While attending the forum, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong said that in recent years, bilateral trade has been constantly growing and China has become Ukraine's largest trade partner.

Agro-products are playing an important role in bilateral trade, Fan said, adding that exports of Ukrainian agro-products to China reached 3.5 billion U.S. Dollars last year, up by 84 percent year-on-year, and amounted to about 45 percent of Ukraine's total exports to China.

Fan said he believes agricultural trade between China and Ukraine will be even more vigorous in the near future.

The two countries can also strengthen cooperation in such fields as growing crops and processing agro-products, he added.

Meanwhile, Taras Kachka, deputy minister for Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine, stressed the importance of intergovernmental cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Agricultural trade between the two countries has great potential, and Ukraine is interested in developing cooperation with China and bringing bilateral trade to a new level, Kachka said.

President of the SPPBU Antonina Sklyarenko, CFNA President Cao Derong, and business representatives from both countries also attended the forum.

Related Topics

Exports Business Ukraine China Agriculture Chamber Commerce From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

IGP inaugurates online registration system for ten ..

1 minute ago

Corona SOPs to be implemented for march against Is ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 deaths cross 1,000 mark

1 minute ago

UK nods Pakistan, Indian teams for entry for upcom ..

32 minutes ago

80 percent work on Mother and Child Hospital compl ..

2 minutes ago

Sugar futures close lower

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.