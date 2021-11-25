UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:35 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Thursday, led by wheat

CHICAGO, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Thursday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 2.75 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at 5.855 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat plunged 17.25 cents, or 1.99 percent, to settle at 8.5025 dollars per bushel. January soybean shed 6.5 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at 12.665 dollars per bushel.

Wheat futures corrected on profit taking as row crops followed. Grain markets worldwide are heavily overbought and profit taking will occur periodically with wheat at 9-year highs.

Argentine corn crop ratings will stay historically high in the near-term. The volume of trade has been surprisingly robust for a pre-holiday session, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

A correction in wheat was needed and March CBOT can lose another 15-20 cents and still maintain a longer-term bullish trend. AgResource advises end users to add to supply coverage only on nearby corrections. Longer term, grain price determination will hinge upon South American weather, and whether dry December-January climate outlook in Argentina and Southern Brazil are proven correct.

Related Topics

Weather Company Price Argentina Brazil Chicago Board Of Trade January March Market Wheat

Recent Stories

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

11 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

48 seconds ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers i ..

Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers in next T20 CWC: Wahab Riaz

4 minutes ago
 Kaira visits Sheikh Rashid's residence, condoles s ..

Kaira visits Sheikh Rashid's residence, condoles sad demise of brother

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.