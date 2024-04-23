110 Urban Buses To Run In Faisalabad: Minister
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that 110 urban bases would run in
Faisalabad on seven routes during the current year.
Addressing a meeting in Commissioner Office here on Tuesday, he reviewed various routes
for urban transport in Faisalabad and said that in the first phase seven routes were selected
for 110 urban buses which would start their journey till end of current year.
He said that 81 more buses would be added on eight routes in the next phase
whereas 112 buses would run on nine routes during third phase.
He said that urban transport would made functional on total 25 routes in Faisalabad but
this project would be completed under a phased manner.
A bus depot would be established
in Faisalabad, he added.
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed briefed the minister about various routes
of public transport while Secretary Transport Punjab Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Deputy Commissioner
Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Niazi,
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Secretary RTA Ahmad Raza
and others were also present in the meeting.
