110 Urban Buses To Run In Faisalabad: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

110 urban buses to run in Faisalabad: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that 110 urban bases would run in

Faisalabad on seven routes during the current year.

Addressing a meeting in Commissioner Office here on Tuesday, he reviewed various routes

for urban transport in Faisalabad and said that in the first phase seven routes were selected

for 110 urban buses which would start their journey till end of current year.

He said that 81 more buses would be added on eight routes in the next phase

whereas 112 buses would run on nine routes during third phase.

He said that urban transport would made functional on total 25 routes in Faisalabad but

this project would be completed under a phased manner.

A bus depot would be established

in Faisalabad, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed briefed the minister about various routes

of public transport while Secretary Transport Punjab Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Deputy Commissioner

Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Niazi,

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Secretary RTA Ahmad Raza

and others were also present in the meeting.

