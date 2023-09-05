2023 World Manufacturing Convention to see record exhibitor number

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 07:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The 2023 World Manufacturing Convention will kick off on Sept. 20 in Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province, with a record number of exhibitors expected to attend, the organizer said on Tuesday.

Covering an area of 80,000 square meters, the five-day event will highlight smart manufacturing, featuring the opening ceremony, exhibitions, summits and forums.

The exhibition hall will display a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including quantum computers, rockets and maglev trains with a maximum speed of 600 km per hour.

Around 1,200 guests from the manufacturing sector will attend the convention, including government officials, foreign ambassadors to China, heads of international organizations and senior executives of multinational corporations.

Promotional activities will also be held this year to introduce investment projects in European countries such as Germany, Britain, France and Italy.

Held since 2018, the World Manufacturing Convention has attracted over 14,800 participants. A total of 3,021 projects have been signed, with actual investment exceeding one trillion Yuan (around 139.3 billion U.S. Dollars).

