4.4m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

4.4m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 4.44 million bales has reached ginneries across the country till October 15, registering shortfall by 1.6 million bales compared to corresponding period of the last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 4.44 million bales has reached ginneries across the country till October 15, registering shortfall by 1.6 million bales compared to corresponding period of the last year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released to the media on Friday, out of total arrivals, over 3.6 million bales have undergone the ginning process, including over 1.7 million bales in Punjab and over 1.9 million bales in Sindh.

Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 2 million bales registering a shortfall by over a million bales that comes around to 34.37 per cent.

Arrivals in Sindh were recorded at over 2.

3 million ales registering a shortfall by 18.15 per cent.

Total sold out bales were recorded at over 3.2 million bales, including 3.194 million bales bought by textile mills and another 36,737 bales purchased by exporters.

Exactly 1.2 million bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figures of over a million bales.

The report does not include cotton figures from districts of Kasur, and Sargodha.

Out of total around 1300 cotton ginning factories, 738 were operational in the country, including 279 in Sindh and 459 in Punjab.

