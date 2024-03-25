6 Pakistani Companies Participated In Game Developers Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) As many as 6 dynamic Pakistani companies and a delegation of 30 delegates have participated in the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024 held in San Francisco, USA.
The Pakistani delegation engaged in networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring collaboration opportunities with industry leaders worldwide, said a news release received here on Monday.
This interaction showcased Pakistan's talent and creativity in game development, opening doors for potential partnerships and investment opportunities.
The presence of officials from the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles Asim Ali Khan and Trade & Investment Counselor Quratulain Fatima, underscored Pakistan's booming gaming sector's importance on the international stage.
The Consulate's support highlights the government's commitment to fostering innovation and promoting Pakistan's digital economy.
The potential of Pakistan's gaming sector is apparent, with its current valuation at almost $200 million, constituting 1% of the global market.
Pakistan's gaming industry hosts more than 200 studios, primarily generating revenue from North America and Europe, experiencing a growth rate of around 125%.
The Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) diligently explores new avenues to showcase and boost the growth of Pakistan's IT sector.
USA is an important market for worldwide technology exports including Pakistan.
Recognizing that approximately 50% of Pakistan's total IT/ITeS exports are channeled towards the USA, PSEB emphasizes the significance of creating a robust market presence to broaden business horizons globally.
As Pakistan continues to invest in its digital economy and foster innovation in the gaming sector, its presence at GDC showcased its commitment to becoming a global hub for game development.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report11 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs. 228,200 per tola11 minutes ago
-
MoITT introduces standardized quality test to ensure job opportunities for graduates41 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0996 against USD Monday2 hours ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1200 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 20244 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 20244 hours ago
-
UNHCR Commissioner briefed on carpet sector18 hours ago
-
China's bulk commodity price index edges down in February21 hours ago
-
Call for using quality seeds, modern farming practices to ensure food security23 hours ago