6 Pakistani Companies Participated In Game Developers Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

6 Pakistani companies participated in Game Developers Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) As many as 6 dynamic Pakistani companies and a delegation of 30 delegates have participated in the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024 held in San Francisco, USA.

The Pakistani delegation engaged in networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring collaboration opportunities with industry leaders worldwide, said a news release received here on Monday.

This interaction showcased Pakistan's talent and creativity in game development, opening doors for potential partnerships and investment opportunities.

The presence of officials from the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles Asim Ali Khan and Trade & Investment Counselor Quratulain Fatima, underscored Pakistan's booming gaming sector's importance on the international stage.

The Consulate's support highlights the government's commitment to fostering innovation and promoting Pakistan's digital economy.

The potential of Pakistan's gaming sector is apparent, with its current valuation at almost $200 million, constituting 1% of the global market.

Pakistan's gaming industry hosts more than 200 studios, primarily generating revenue from North America and Europe, experiencing a growth rate of around 125%.

The Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) diligently explores new avenues to showcase and boost the growth of Pakistan's IT sector.

USA is an important market for worldwide technology exports including Pakistan.

Recognizing that approximately 50% of Pakistan's total IT/ITeS exports are channeled towards the USA, PSEB emphasizes the significance of creating a robust market presence to broaden business horizons globally.

As Pakistan continues to invest in its digital economy and foster innovation in the gaming sector, its presence at GDC showcased its commitment to becoming a global hub for game development.

More Stories From Business