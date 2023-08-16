8th Color & Chem Expo to open on August 19

Pakistan's largest exhibition of dyes, chemicals & allied industry, the two-day 8th Color & Chem Expo will be opened here at Lahore International Expo Centre on August 19 (Saturday)

This year's theme is "Transforming Challenges into Opportunities." Pakistan chapter of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) will also be launched during the event which will be a milestone for the industry. AATCC connects the global textile community to empower a more innovative, informed, and sustainable future.

The event organizer Rashid-ul-Haq told media here Wednesday that the event was also incorporating digital printing, textile printing & screen printing, equipment and machinery exhibition as well as a concurrent event.

He added that this year more than 200 local and foreign companies from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Germany, Turkey, UAE and UK are also participating in this two-day expo.

He mentioned that Abdul Rahim Chughtai has been appointed as President Pakistan Chapter comprises of 25 members committee from various sectors, such as NED University, National Textile University, Event and Conference International and other relevant business enterprises.

American Association of Textile Chemist and Colorists, he explained, worked closely with other industry organizations to provide members with the most current information, user-friendly resources, and relevant services.

Rashid-ul-Haq said that AATCC provided specialized conferences, workshops, and meetings to bring together leading industry and academic experts on a range of relevant topics.

Exhibition is being organized by the Event and Conference International (Pvt.) Limited and Rainbow Group in collaboration with Asia Dyestuff Industry Federation.

China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA) and BLGE Expo Shanghai Co. Ltd are the international partners.

The event is supported by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA).

Consul General of China in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren, business community leaders, faculty members and academicians would join the event, he mentioned.