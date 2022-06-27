Active collaboration can take Pakistan-China economic ties to new heights: Shiren

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said on Monday that collaboration in various sectors of the economy between Punjab and China can push economic ties to new highs and vowed that the Chinese Consulate in Lahore will fully cooperate to accelerate business-to-business engagement for industrial growth.

The Chinese Consul General expressed these views while visiting Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) where issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral-relations and enhancing investment by Chinese enterprises in Punjab were discussed.

CEO PBIT Ahmer Mallick accorded a warm welcome to Chinese Consul General in Lahore and showed him around different wings of PBIT.

Chinese Consul General said that China wishes stable and sustainable development in Punjab. He further said agricultural technology, social sector, training of manpower and industrial development are the main areas at this stage of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China will help Punjab in development of industrial parks, transfer of technology and capacity building of human resource, he added.

Chinese Consul reiterated that cooperation between Punjab and China in the fields of agriculture, technical education, livestock, tourism, etc needs to be enhanced to meet the real potential.

The CEO PBIT said that the incumbent government was focusing on promoting export-led progress of industry and import substitution for sustained economic growth. He stated that China can help increase Pakistan's exports by relocating export-oriented industries and initiating joint ventures in various fields.

He added that this will boost industrial cooperation, besides strengthening bilateral economic partnership between the two countriesThe Chinese Consul also appreciated the performance of the China Desk of PBIT, citing that PBIT was playing an important role for the facilitation of Chinese investors working on investment projects in Punjab.

Ahmer Mallick said that PBIT being the Investment Promotion Agency was facilitating potential investors in every possible regard as well as playing a pivotal role as the face of government to enhance and attract investments in all sectors, thus being a bridge between investors and the government.