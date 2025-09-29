Open Menu

Pakistan Seeks German Investment: Senator Aurangzeb Praises Valuable Technical And Financial Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan seeks German investment: Senator Aurangzeb praises valuable technical and financial assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday hailed the government of Germany for its valuable technical and financial assistance to Pakistan and emphasized the significance of investment by German companies in diverse sectors of the economy.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Ina Lepel called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division, said a release issued here.

Welcoming the ambassador, the finance minister extended his best wishes and assured continued engagement to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

The minister assured the ambassador of full support and facilitation for foreign investors, including German firms, in expanding their footprint in Pakistan, while ensuring ease in repatriation of profits and dividends and addressing allied matters.

Senator Aurangzeb provided the ambassador an overview of Pakistan’s economy, highlighting recent improvements in key indicators.

He briefed her on the ongoing IMF review mission and Pakistan’s progress on meeting quantitative and structural benchmarks under the program.

The minister also apprised her of the devastation caused by recent floods and the broader challenges posed by climate change.

He outlined the government’s commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was clear and keen on letting the private sector lead the country’s growth.

Ambassador Lepel recalled her previous diplomatic assignment in Pakistan from 2013 to 2015, sharing her fond memories of that period.

She discussed avenues for further promoting bilateral trade and investment and expressed support for the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth by encouraging private sector participation and foreign investment in a welcoming business climate.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Germany economic cooperation and to exploring new opportunities for trade, investment, and development partnership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE Presiden ..

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..

50 minutes ago
 Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

1 hour ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

2 hours ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

3 hours ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

3 hours ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

3 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business