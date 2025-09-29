- Home
Pakistan Seeks German Investment: Senator Aurangzeb Praises Valuable Technical And Financial Assistance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday hailed the government of Germany for its valuable technical and financial assistance to Pakistan and emphasized the significance of investment by German companies in diverse sectors of the economy.
Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Ina Lepel called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division, said a release issued here.
Welcoming the ambassador, the finance minister extended his best wishes and assured continued engagement to further deepen bilateral cooperation.
The minister assured the ambassador of full support and facilitation for foreign investors, including German firms, in expanding their footprint in Pakistan, while ensuring ease in repatriation of profits and dividends and addressing allied matters.
Senator Aurangzeb provided the ambassador an overview of Pakistan’s economy, highlighting recent improvements in key indicators.
He briefed her on the ongoing IMF review mission and Pakistan’s progress on meeting quantitative and structural benchmarks under the program.
The minister also apprised her of the devastation caused by recent floods and the broader challenges posed by climate change.
He outlined the government’s commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was clear and keen on letting the private sector lead the country’s growth.
Ambassador Lepel recalled her previous diplomatic assignment in Pakistan from 2013 to 2015, sharing her fond memories of that period.
She discussed avenues for further promoting bilateral trade and investment and expressed support for the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth by encouraging private sector participation and foreign investment in a welcoming business climate.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Germany economic cooperation and to exploring new opportunities for trade, investment, and development partnership.
