KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) underwent a major change as President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, and Vice President Tariq Hussain tendered their resignations due to personal commitments.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson, in a meeting of KATI’s Executive Committee, members unanimously accepted the resignations and elected Muhammad Ikram Rajput as President, Zahid Hameed as Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Talha as Vice President for the remaining term.