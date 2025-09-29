Open Menu

KATI President Junaid Naqi, Other Office Bearers Resigned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 09:57 PM

KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned

The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) underwent a major change as President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, and Vice President Tariq Hussain tendered their resignations due to personal commitments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) underwent a major change as President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, and Vice President Tariq Hussain tendered their resignations due to personal commitments.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson, in a meeting of KATI’s Executive Committee, members unanimously accepted the resignations and elected Muhammad Ikram Rajput as President, Zahid Hameed as Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Talha as Vice President for the remaining term.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ATC accepts unconditional apology from police offi ..

ATC accepts unconditional apology from police officials

44 seconds ago
 Police inaugurates public relations office for med ..

Police inaugurates public relations office for media representatives

46 seconds ago
 WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,1 ..

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors

58 minutes ago
 KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers R ..

KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned

47 seconds ago
 Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Sulem ..

Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Suleman Chandio

48 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa o ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath

58 minutes ago
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be laun ..

Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed

50 seconds ago
 Amendment bill for immovable property distribution ..

Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly

28 minutes ago
 DG highlights importance of livestock sector

DG highlights importance of livestock sector

28 minutes ago
 Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, padd ..

Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops

28 minutes ago
 Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first ..

Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history

32 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for t ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business