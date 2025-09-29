KATI President Junaid Naqi, Other Office Bearers Resigned
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 09:57 PM
The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) underwent a major change as President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, and Vice President Tariq Hussain tendered their resignations due to personal commitments
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) underwent a major change as President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ejaz Sheikh, and Vice President Tariq Hussain tendered their resignations due to personal commitments.
According to a press release issued by the spokesperson, in a meeting of KATI’s Executive Committee, members unanimously accepted the resignations and elected Muhammad Ikram Rajput as President, Zahid Hameed as Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Talha as Vice President for the remaining term.
Recent Stories
ATC accepts unconditional apology from police officials
Police inaugurates public relations office for media representatives
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors
KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned
Police arrest key suspects in murder case of Suleman Chandio
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed
Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly
DG highlights importance of livestock sector
Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops
Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for t ..
More Stories From Business
-
KATI President Junaid Naqi, other Office Bearers Resigned47 seconds ago
-
Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history32 minutes ago
-
Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karachi flood victims60 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks German investment: Senator Aurangzeb praises valuable technical and financial assista ..2 hours ago
-
Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, UNICEF Rep. discuss collaborative efforts on child w ..51 minutes ago
-
CCP issues advisory on dealership agreements, exemption Compliance3 hours ago
-
Study suggests stronger measures to curb illicit cigarette trade3 hours ago
-
ICCI President vows to guard business community3 hours ago
-
KPRA holds orientation session on Amendments to ST on Services Act4 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,590 points4 hours ago
-
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management4 hours ago
-
SCCI holds certificate ceremony for social media marketing course4 hours ago