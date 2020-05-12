UrduPoint.com
Advisor To Prime Minister Imran Khan On Finance And Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Zaidi Discuss Maritime Budget

Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Zaidi discuss maritime budget

Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday expressed the hope that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs would be able to fulfill all its requirements with the budget allocations for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday expressed the hope that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs would be able to fulfill all its requirements with the budget allocations for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21.

"The ministry shall be able to fulfill all requirements in the already allocated Indicative Budgetary Ceiling for the financial year 2020-2021," the advisor said during a meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who called on him here.

Hafeez Shaikh assured the minister of full his support for the projects of ministry, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry .

Earlier, Zaidi discussed with the advisor the financial requirements of the Ministry for various ongoing projects for which the financial assistance would be required in the next financial year.

He also discussed the financial requirements of the Ministry to contest the Elections for International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the term 2022-2023, the elections shall be held in December 2021.

The Minister said that the financial implications of the process have already been prepared in consultation with High Commission of Pakistan, London, UK and submitted to the Finance Division.

