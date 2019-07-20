UrduPoint.com
Affect Of Taxes On Masses Should Be Examined

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

Affect of taxes on masses should be examined

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday demanded a commission to analyze the impact of increased taxes on the masses and the fragile economy.The purpose of taxes is to provide resources to run the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday demanded a commission to analyze the impact of increased taxes on the masses and the fragile economy.The purpose of taxes is to provide resources to run the country, trigger economic and social development and ensure just distribution of wealth but our taxation system is not serving any of these purposes, it said.The reason behind the dysfunctional taxation system is irrational tax targets, low morale, and political interference, said Dr.

Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.He said that authorities are only concerned about their targets which has taken a toll on the masses and the economy.Squeezing masses and businesses beyond their capacity will never help increase revenue rather it will reduce the collection, he added.Dr.

Murtaza Mughal said that the tax system should be just, transparent and simple to attract people as millions of Dollars have been wasted in improving tax machinery which has only deteriorated things.

