UrduPoint.com

Agha Saeed Ahmed Appointed As Director, FBR

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:32 PM

Agha Saeed Ahmed appointed as Director, FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Agha Saeed Ahmed, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Agha Saeed Ahmed, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Gwadar.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Director (OPS)(BS-19), Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Gwadar and assumed the charge of the post.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Gwadar FBR Post

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Isla ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Islamic Art&#039; exhibition

3 minutes ago
 UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities ..

UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities discuss cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 ..

Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 after defeating it in the firs ..

8 minutes ago
 DFM announces new trading hours from Monday to Fri ..

DFM announces new trading hours from Monday to Friday

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets with UNESCO Director-General

Sharjah Ruler meets with UNESCO Director-General

18 minutes ago
 New York City vaccine mandate for private sector d ..

New York City vaccine mandate for private sector draws criticism

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.