Agha Saeed Ahmed appointed as Director, FBR

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Agha Saeed Ahmed, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Gwadar.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Director (OPS)(BS-19), Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Gwadar and assumed the charge of the post.