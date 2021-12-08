Agha Saeed Ahmed Appointed As Director, FBR
Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:32 PM
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Agha Saeed Ahmed, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Gwadar
According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Director (OPS)(BS-19), Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Gwadar and assumed the charge of the post.