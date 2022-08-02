Agriculture machinery valuing $112.025 million imported in FY2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during financial year ended on June 30,2022 witnessed about 18.32 percent increase as against the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, agriculture machinery and implements valuing $112.025 million as against the imports of $84.679 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, the imports of machinery group registered about 7.63 percent increase and reached to $10.920 billion as against the import of $10.146 billion of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country spent $14.082 billion on the imports of agriculture and other chemicals during fiscal year 2021 as against the import of $9.299 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, the imports of agriculture chemicals grew by 51.43 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year, it added.

From July-June, 2021-22 about 1,400,833 metric tons of fertilizers manufacturing costing $845.539 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as against the imports of 1,779,679 metric tons worth of $718.756 million of same period last year.

The country spent $201.740 million on the imports of 35,875 metric tons of insecticides, which was recorded at $188.988 million of same period of last year, it added.

During the period under review, the imports of plastic material valuing $3.135 billion imported, where as medicinal products worth of $4.063 billion also imported as compared the imports of the corresponding period last year.