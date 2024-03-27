Ahsan highlights role of ‘sector specialists’ in PSDP projects’ successful execution

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday held a meeting with the ‘sector specialists’ of the Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday held a meeting with the ‘sector specialists’ of the Ministry.

Highlighting the significance of harnessing technical expertise, he stressed that sector specialists played a vital role in the success of all Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, a news release said.

In his address, the minister underscored the importance of sector specialists in fostering strategic thought leadership, shaping key areas of development and ensuring adherence to global best practices.

He emphasized that their expertise should not be confined to initial project proposals (PC1), but rather extended to developing thought leadership for future development endeavors.

Recognizing the challenges faced by sectors with low productivity, such as agriculture and housing, Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for expert-oriented research and knowledge to drive Pakistan towards sustainable growth.

He called for collaboration among top minds from these sectors to devise innovative solutions to pressing issues.

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted the necessity of meticulous micro-planning alongside macro-planning for effective project implementation.

He emphasized the importance of measuring the performance of Sector Specialists through evidence-based decision-making to ensure output-oriented results.

The minister expressed confidence in the collective expertise of sector specialists to overcome challenges and realize the nation's vision of development and prosperity.